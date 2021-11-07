Ramos will not walk away from PSG, says agent

Sergio Ramos has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain and is focused on making his debut for the club as soon as possible, according to the defender's agent.

Ramos has yet to feature for PSG since joining on a free transfer from Real Madrid, where he had spent the previous 16 years.

The 35-year-old suffered a calf injury at the end of July that he has yet to fully recover from, having also missed large parts of 2020-21 with a similar issue.

Indeed, the 15 LaLiga games Ramos started last season was the fewest he managed for the club and a big drop from the 35 games started in the season before.

He has played just five matches in all competitions at club level in 2021, totalling 395 minutes on the field, while his last appearance for Spain was against Kosovo in March.

Ramos' injury record, and a continued delay in a return to training, led to reports from France this week that PSG are considering terminating the centre-back's contract.

However, the Ligue 1 giants announced on Friday that Ramos is set to take part in training next week and the player's agent has ruled out an early exit from the Parc des Princes.

"Sergio will play as soon as he can," Ramos' brother Rene told Mundo Deportivo.

"He's no more going to retire than he is going to break his contract. There are no doubts about Sergio."

Ramos, who signed a two-year deal in the French capital, could make his long-awaited bow for PSG in their next league game against Nantes on November 20.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have conceded 13 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games in Ramos' prolonged absence – a tally bettered by three other clubs, albeit with PSG having played a game more than each.

PSG retain a 10-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after holding on to beat Bordeaux 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a couple of goals from Neymar and one from Kylian Mbappe.