PSG to make Neymar decision on Sunday, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Paris Saint-Germain will decide on Sunday whether Neymar will play against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

PSG, who face Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany on Tuesday, have been without the Brazil star for their last four matches due to a rib injury.

Neymar missed crucial knockout games against Real Madrid and Manchester United in the last two Champions League seasons, with Tuchel still uncertain about his availability for their latest knockout contest in Europe.

"We have had a very close match and we are already talking about Neymar," Tuchel said after PSG's extraordinary 4-4 draw at Amiens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, a fixture the forward missed.

"Right now, I can't say anything in respect to Neymar. We can feel it is in everyone's minds.

"I still don't know about Neymar for Tuesday. Tomorrow [Sunday] we will make a decision about whether he can play or not."

Even though PSG fought back from three goals down in a thrilling contest with Amiens, Tuchel could not be satisfied after his side were denied victory by Serhou Guirassy's second goal, scored in added time.

However, he was pleased with how his players reacted to falling three behind inside 40 minutes, with Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi on target either side of a double from teenager Tanguy Kouassi.

"We had the possibility of winning, twice we could have scored a fifth goal," Tuchel added to Canal+.

"Of course, when we concede four goals, we cannot be happy. But it was a complex situation and we arrived here not at 100 per cent.

"In the first half, the opponents shot four times and scored three goals, so things got complicated.

"We weren't focused enough but there are reasons for that. It's normal, there is a decisive match coming in the Champions League, and we did not have the right mentality.

"We reacted well to that and we deserved to win, but now is not the time to be angry."