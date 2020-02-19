Neymar issues rallying cry a day on from criticising PSG management

Neymar issued a rallying cry on social media just a day after criticising Paris Saint-Germain over the management of his rib injury.

The Brazil star missed four PSG games before returning to score in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Following the game, Neymar voiced his displeasure at being on the sidelines, insisting he was fine to play and accusing the club of being too cautious.

"It is hard after four games without playing. It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision," said Neymar, who had briefly restored parity before Erling Haaland's second secured a 2-1 win for Dortmund.

"The club made this decision with the medical team. I wanted to play, I felt good.

"The club were afraid, and it is I who suffers from it."

Neymar aired an altogether different tone on Twitter on Wednesday, though, asking for trust in PSG as they aim to turn around the Dortmund tie.

"Faith, focus and trust in us…ALLEZ PSG," Neymar wrote.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel also had his say on Neymar following the Dortmund defeat, offering his opinion the forward lacked sharpness, saying: "Ney lacked rhythm, competition."

PSG host Dortmund for the return fixture on March 11. Between that clash, the French champions face Ligue 1 matches with Bordeaux, Dijon and Strasbourg and a Coupe de France semi-final with Lyon.