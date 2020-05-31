Lille have 'multiple offers' for Premier League-linked Osimhen

Lille have received multiple offers for Victor Osimhen having rejected interest in the forward during January, according to owner Gerard Lopez.

The Nigeria international only joined the Ligue 1 club from Sporting Charleroi prior to the 2019-20 season but is already being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

Osimhen has scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in a Champions League campaign that saw Lille only register a solitary point as they finished bottom of Group H behind Valencia, Chelsea and Ajax.

While the 21-year-old's agent recently claimed Napoli were the only club seriously interested, Lopez has revealed there are a number of suitors from three different leagues in Europe.

"There are multiple offers," he told Sportsmail. "We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

"There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him."

Lille stand to make a considerable profit on a player they reportedly paid €12million for last year; he has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe from the same team in 2019 and Lopez expects somewhere close to the rumoured £72m (€80m) they received for the Ivory Coast forward.

"I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn't believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them," Lopez said.

"Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That's where we are."