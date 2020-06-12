Chirivella to leave Liverpool and join Nantes

Pedro Chirivella will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract and join Nantes on a three-year deal.

Chirivella, 23, spent seven years with the Reds after joining as a teenager from hometown club Valencia.

He was reportedly offered a new five-year deal by the European champions, but the former Spain youth international is said to have rejected those terms in order to seek first-team football elsewhere.

A technically gifted midfielder, Chirivella spent three loans spells away from Liverpool, playing for Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II in the Netherlands, plus a brief stint with Spanish Segunda side Extremadura prior to the coronavirus suspension, though he was unable to feature for the latter due to an apparent administrative error in his registration.

He will join Nantes on a deal until 2023, having played just 11 times for Liverpool.