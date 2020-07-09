Setien unworried about Real Madrid as Barcelona continue chase

Quique Setien is unworried about Real Madrid after Barcelona moved back within a point of their rivals with a 1-0 win over Espanyol on Wednesday.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the derby clash at Camp Nou before Luis Suarez scored the 56th-minute winner.

Barca have played one more game than rivals Madrid, who are a point clear at the top and host Deportivo Alaves on Friday.

But Setien is refusing to worry about Zinedine Zidane's side, with Madrid having four league games left to play.

"It is not our business. We have to worry about ourselves," the Barca head coach told Movistar.

"What Madrid does we will see."

After Ansu Fati was sent off in the 50th minute, Pol Lozano saw red for Espanyol three minutes later.

Setien accepted his team were below their best three days after crushing Villarreal, with Suarez's goal boosting their title chances.

"We did not have a great match. They have made it difficult for us in defence," he said.

"We have not found spaces nor have we had precision to handle ourselves."

Barcelona's busy run of fixtures continues with a clash against Real Valladolid on Saturday.