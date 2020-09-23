Real Madrid announce no new positive coronavirus tests

Real Madrid have announced that no players or staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

News emerged on Tuesday that midfielder Martin Odegaard had reportedly returned a positive test after Madrid's goalless draw with Real Sociedad.

The 21-year-old took part in training on Tuesday and was also in close contact with Sociedad's players at the weekend.

However, Madrid released a statement on their official website on Wednesday to announce no members of their squad have contracted COVID-19.

"Real Madrid communicates after the latest COVID-19 tests carried out on our first football team and their coaching staff, all the results have been negative," the statement read.

Madrid return to action on Saturday with a trip to Real Betis, who have won their opening two games to occupy second place in the division.