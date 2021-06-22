Militao laments Ramos' Real Madrid departure

Sergio Ramos' departure will be a huge loss to Real Madrid, according to Eder Militao.

The long-serving defender delivered an emotional farewell speech last week as he nears the end of a contract that will not be renewed.

Ramos' deal expires at the end of the month and the 35-year-old will seek a fresh challenge after no new terms were agreed upon.

He will leave having enjoyed a remarkable 16-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the Spaniard's many successes included four Champions League titles.

Team-mate Militao is just one man who is sad to see the Madrid legend depart.

"We know about the history of Sergio and what it is for the history of Real Madrid," said the Brazil international. "I have no words to describe all that he means.

"I learned a lot from him during these two years, he is an excellent person, he always has a winning spirit and without any doubt he will be a loss for Real Madrid.

"It's a shame Sergio has left, because he was very important to the group.

"Now I wish him a lot of happiness and that he triumphs wherever he goes."