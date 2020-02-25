Messi to Napoli? You can never say never in football – Pique

Gerard Pique believes it is possible Lionel Messi could one day play for Napoli, but the Barcelona defender hopes the superstar retires at the LaLiga giants.

Messi and Barcelona face Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

It has led to fresh comparisons between Messi and Diego Maradona, an Argentina great who starred at Napoli.

Asked if Messi could emulate Maradona and sign for Napoli, Pique told a news conference: "You can never say never in football, but I guess that is complicated.

"You should ask him as he decides his future. I would like him to retire with us. I can't tell you more."

Messi has scored 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Barcelona this season.