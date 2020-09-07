Messi takes part in Barcelona training for first time since failed attempt to leave

Lionel Messi took part in Barcelona training on Monday, his first session since his attempt to leave the club failed.

The Argentina star confirmed last Friday that he will be staying at Camp Nou after being unable to engineer a move away.

Messi believed he could use a clause in his contract to leave for free, but Barca and LaLiga disputed that claim and insisted his deal could only be terminated should his €700million release clause be paid.

The 33-year-old accused Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu of going back on his promise to allow him to leave if he wished, but he stressed he would be fully committed to the club for 2020-21.

Messi, who was pictured modelling Barca's new third kit early on Monday, was later seen arriving at the club's training ground.

According to Marca, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was the first player seen in Sant Joan Despi, having arrived an hour and a half before training was due to start.

Barca later tweeted a picture of Messi taking part in a training session under new coach Ronald Koeman for the first time.

The Catalan giants are due to begin their new LaLiga campaign against Villarreal later this month.