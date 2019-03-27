Madrid derby confirmed for International Champions Cup

The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August.
Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas.
Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern v Milan, Tottenham v United and Juventus v Inter.
In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.
Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.
Fixtures:
Roma v Chivas: July 17 – Chicago, Illinois
Arsenal v Bayern Munich: July 18 – Los Angeles, California
Manchester United v Inter: July 20 – Singapore
Arsenal v Roma: July 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina
Benfica v Chivas: July 20 – Santa Clara, California
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: July 21 – Houston, Texas
Juventus v Tottenham: July 21 – Singapore
Real Madrid v Arsenal: July 24 – Landover, Maryland
Bayern Munich v AC Milan: July 24 – Kansas City, Missouri
Chivas v Atletico Madrid: July 24 – Arlington, Texas
Juventus v Inter: July 24 – China
Roma v Benfica: July 25 – Harrison, New Jersey
Tottenham v Manchester United: July 25 – Shanghai
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: July 26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey
AC Milan v Benfica: July 28 – Foxborough, Massachusetts
Manchester United v AC Milan: August 3 – Cardiff
Tottenham v Inter: August 3 – London
Atletico Madrid v Juventus: August 10 – Stockholm