Lecomte joins LaLiga champions Atleti on loan

Atletico Madrid have signed Monaco goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte in a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old is set to provide back-up for Jan Oblak after joining the LaLiga champions on Thursday

Lecomte suffered an injury in pre-season and Alexander Nubel was installed as Monaco's first-choice keeper following his move from Bayern Munich.

Former Montpellier and Lorient number one Lecomte had made 60 appearances for Ligue 1 side Monaco, keeping 20 clean sheets.

He signed a five-year deal when arriving in the Principality from Montpellier in 2019.