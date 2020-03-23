Coronavirus: I've only gone outside to throw out the trash – Barca's Rakitic

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic said he has only gone outside to "throw out the trash" due to the lockdown in Spain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has introduced emergency restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, with people banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work.

LaLiga and football have also been postponed in Spain, where more than 1,700 people have died from at least 28,700 coronavirus cases.

Rakitic discussed the current situation, telling Barca's official channels: "I have only gone outside to throw out the trash, which is 50 metres away and that's the only thing I have done on the street.

"Since the Napoli [game] I was already preparing for all this and I did quite a lot of shopping.

"I remember very well when we went to Naples to play the Champions League game and the issue had already started in Italy.

"I told the doctor that I wasn't confident about it and that it was going be much [worse]. Now we have to all be together.

"Of course I would like to play sports on the street as it is better, or take a walk, but we have to understand that we need to do this."

With football on hiatus, Croatia international Rakitic added: "I have a gym at home and my wife is also very hooked. We go every day, some days in the morning and afternoon and the girls also enjoy it.

"We have set up as a game room in the gym and they can play and we can train. Each [Barcelona] fitness coach has a group of players that he works with.

"I am with Antonio and I ask him what we have to do, when we have to work harder on the treadmill and on the bike. We are in daily contact, they are very aware of everything and they have an answer."