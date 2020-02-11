BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele out for six months February 11, 2020 18:24 BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele out for six months Getty Images Ousmane Dembele will be out for around six months after having hamstring surgery, Barcelona confirmed. Previous Sergio is extraordinary – Hierro hails Real Madrid Read Next Ousmane Dembele injury: Replacements Barcelona cou Read Latest Stories February 11, 2020 23:02 Coutinho not surprised by Liverpool February 11, 2020 20:01 Dembele replacements for Barca? February 11, 2020 18:24 Barca's Dembele out for six months February 11, 2020 03:07 Hierro hails 'extraordinary' Ramos February 10, 2020 22:14 Barca, Madrid success bores Aduriz February 10, 2020 07:04 De Jong hails Messi February 10, 2020 04:45 Zidane wants more goals from Isco February 10, 2020 00:50 Setien: More to come from Barcelona February 9, 2020 23:34 Messi calms his own crisis February 3, 2020 17:48 Dembele suffers injury setback