Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente extends contract until 2027

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has signed a new deal to keep him with the reigning LaLiga champions until 2027.

The versatile midfielder's contract was previously due to expire in 2024, but Atletico confirmed on Wednesday that he has signed a three-year extension.

The standout memory of Llorente may be his Champions League brace against defending champions Liverpool in March 2020, but he has been an integral part of Diego Simeone's machine since joining from neighbours Real Madrid for a reported €40million fee in 2019.

Indeed, his 12 goals and 11 assists were vital in securing Atletico's first LaLiga title since 2013-14 last term, and only their third since 1996.

Only Jose Luis Morales (13) scored more goals than the 26-year-old during that campaign among midfielders, while his 11 assists, the most of any LaLiga player in his position, meant he recorded 23 goal involvements – again the most for a midfielder in Spain's top flight.

In the same season, Frenkie de Jong (48), Lucas Vasquez (44) and David Ferreiro (43) were the only players to create more chances from open play than Llorente, who has lost only 13 per cent of the 82 games he has played for Atletico.

Despite increasing speculation of a move away from the Spanish capital to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, Llorente's new deal quashed any rumours as Simeone's men set about retaining their title.

Atletico started their LaLiga defence in typical fashion, grinding out a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, courtesy of an Angel Correa brace either side of Iago Aspas' penalty.