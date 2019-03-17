Manchester United will bounce back, Solskjaer promises fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Manchester United fans the team will be back to their best after the international break, following "the poorest performance" since the Norwegian took over.

United struggled to mount a threat on goal as they lost 2-1 away to Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, as Solskjaer – who replaced Jose Mourinho in December – suffered consecutive defeats for the first time at the helm.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 at Arsenal in their most recent Premier League outing, bringing them back down to earth after a remarkable 3-1 victory away to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League's round of 16, a result that saw them progress to the last eight on away goals.

Addressing reporters following the insipid performance at Molineux, Solskjaer was asked if he had a message for United supporters.

"[We'll be] ready to go again after [the] internationals," he said.

"Man United in April and May, always find our form, we can't wait for the challenge for this and big nights like when Barcelona come, we've got so many highlights to look forward to," he added, referring to a tie against the Catalan giants in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"The players? Don't worry about their attitude because when they come back again we'll give it a good go."

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in the space of six second-half minutes put Wolves in control of the tie in the West Midlands, with Marcus Rashford's goal in injury time coming too late for United to trigger a comeback.

Solskjaer said: "That's the poorest performance since I came here, a lack of urgency forward, lack of forward passing, lack of regains, the international break sometimes comes in handy and maybe now we would have loved to play again and put it right.

"But hopefully some will have good experiences with the national teams, some will have a few days off, train hard here and get ready to push again.

"We're in a great position in the league, got the Champions League, so very disappointing tonight we're not in the semis."