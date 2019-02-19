Sarri worried by results, not fans' jeers

Maurizio Sarri insists he is not worried about jeers and abuse directed at him from Chelsea fans, but is increasingly concerned by results after Monday's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Chelsea initially looked the brighter of the two sides at Stamford Bridge, but United soon improved and were good value for the lead when Ander Herrera headed in a Paul Pogba cross in the 31st minute.

Pogba then got on the end of a Marcus Rashford delivery just before half-time, and although Chelsea piled forward in the second half, they never looked like clawing their way back.

It was Chelsea's third defeat in five matches across all competitions, heaping even more pressure on Sarri, who was the subject of jeers and explicit chants from some of the home support.

But Sarri says he is not worried about fan opinions or even being under pressure, just results.

"No, I was worried when I was in the second division in Italy, not now," he told reporters.

"I am worried about the result, not about the fans. I can understand the situation because the result wasn't good.

"We are out of the FA Cup so I can understand [fan reactions]. I am worried about our results."

Although results have been poor, there have been few media reports of player discontent at Chelsea, with most suggesting Sarri retains the backing his squad, something he also believes.

"I think so," he said when asked if the players are behind him. "I am not sure, but I think so.

"The situation with the players is really good for their relationship, but the relationship is not so important. It's important to play and get the results."

Sarri is adamant he is not giving talk of pressure much thought, reiterating that he is focusing on trying to improve things rather than the threat of losing his job.

"It [being given time by Chelsea's hierarchy] is not my problem, my problem is to work to improve in a few days, [show] more determination and aggressiveness, because we conceded the second goal without that," he said.

"It's very easy [to improve the mood]. If we can win three or four matches in a row, it will be easy. It's difficult to win five in a row."