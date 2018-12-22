English Premier League
English Premier League

Pogba starts in Solskjaer's first match in charge of Manchester United

Pogba starts in Solskjaer's first match in charge of Manchester United

Getty Images

Paul Pogba has been restored to the Manchester United starting line-up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge against Cardiff City.

France midfielder Pogba was dropped from the first XI for the final three Premier League matches of Jose Mourinho's time in charge, including last Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, during which he did not even come on as a substitute.

However, Solskjaer has brought the World Cup winner back into the side for his first match since taking over as interim boss, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also start.

Phil Jones partners Victor Lindelof at the heart of defence, with Luke Shaw fit enough to return and Ashley Young named captain. Youngsters Angel Gomes and James Garner, who travelled with the squad, are not among the substitutes.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez remain sidelined, but midfielder Fred is back on the bench.

Previous No-one seems to want to do anything about diving a
Read
No-one seems to want to do anything about diving apart from me - Dyche
Next Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Brooks b
Read
Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Brooks brilliance ends losing run

Latest Stories