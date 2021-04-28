Rumour Has It: PSG prepare 'unbeatable' Messi bid, Liverpool eye Sancho

Will Lionel Messi commit to Barcelona or move on?

The Argentine is out of contract in June and suitors are swirling.

Paris Saint-Germain appear poised to make a bid.

TOP STORY – PSG LINE UP MESSI BID

PSG are prepared to offer Messi an "unbeatable" contract to make a sensational move from Barca, according to a report from TNT Sports.

The report claims the Ligue 1 outfit will offer Messi a two-year deal with an option for a third year.

The club will attempt to convince Messi that joining PSG will give him more chances to win titles.

ROUND-UP

- Jurgen Klopp could turn to his former club for a boost if Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool, as Bild reports a bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho a possibility for the Reds. Manchester United also are eyeing Sancho after a failed move for him last year.

- United also remain interested in reuniting Erling Haaland with Ole Gunner Solskjaer, according to the Telegraph. Haaland, now with Dortmund, played for Solskjaer as a teenager at Molde.

- Tottenham are looking at a pair of options in the shape of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro and Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen, according to the Daily Mail.

- Juventus centre back Mathhijs de Ligt could be headed to Barcelona, reports Sport, which also says Villarreal goalkeeper Marc Vidal is a possibility for the Camp Nou club.