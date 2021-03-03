PSG striker Kean tests positive for coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 21-year-old will miss Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux and is likely to be unavailable for Saturday's Coupe de France visit to Brest.

Kean could also be a doubt for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Barcelona, which takes place next Wednesday in Paris.

PSG are already without the injured Neymar and suspended Kylian Mbappe for the game with Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium.

Kean has scored 15 goals for PSG in all competitions this season since joining on loan from Everton.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head into the Bordeaux contest two points behind league leaders Lille, who host Marseille.