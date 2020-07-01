Bayern complete Kouassi signing

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of defender Tanguy Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga champions, who confirmed the move on Wednesday.

Kouassi made his first-team debut for PSG in December 2019 and went on to make 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring three times.

However, he rejected a new contract with the Ligue 1 side and his deal expired on June 30.

"I'm very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern," Kouassi said to his new team's website.

"It's a big club, rich in tradition. I really hope I'll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I'll work hard."

Ahead of Kouassi's presentation to the media, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic expressed his view that the versatile defender is one of the continent's brightest prospects.

"We're very happy that we've been able to bring Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi to FC Bayern," he said.

"In our opinion he's one of the biggest talents in Europe. His best position is central defender, but he can fill several positions.

"We're sure he'll have a great career in Munich and will strengthen our team."