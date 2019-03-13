Empoli replace Iachini with Andreazzoli

Empoli have sacked Giuseppe Iachini and brought back Aurelio Andreazzoli in a bid to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Andreazzoli was sacked in November but Iachini has been unable to inspire a turnaround in the club's fortunes.

A run of one win from 12 Serie A matches has left Empoli only a point and a place above Serie A's relegation zone.

And Iachini, along with staff members Giuseppe Carillo and Fabrizio Tafani, was dismissed by Empoli on Wednesday.

The club wasted no time in appointing his successor, announcing within two hours the return of Andreazzoli, the coach having previously led Empoli to promotion from Serie B.

"Together with the coach, Giacomo Lazzini is back as assistant coach, Andrea Aliboni as a match analyst and Roberto Muzzi arrives as technical assistant," read a club statement.

Empoli's first game under Andreazzoli will be at home to Frosinone, who are 19th in the Serie A table, on Sunday.