English
Indonesia
Football
Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2019: Pumas omit Sanchez for crunch England clash

Rugby World Cup 2019: Pumas omit Sanchez for crunch England clash

Getty Images

Nicolas Sanchez has been dropped for Argentina's Rugby World Cup showdown with England on Saturday, while former captain Agustin Creevy is only on the bench.

Fly-half Sanchez, the leading points-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, was surprisingly overlooked by Mario Ledesma for a huge encounter against the Pool C leaders at Tokyo Stadium.

Benjamin Urdapilleta keeps his place at number 10, while hooker Julian Montoya - on a high after scoring a hat-trick against Tonga - retains his spot at the expense of Creevy, who will be hoping to earn a Pumas-record 88th cap off the bench.

Javier Ortega Desio comes back into the side at number eight for what Creevy says will be a "war".

Argentina got up and running with a win over Tonga after making a losing start against France and sit third in Pool C behind England and Les Bleus.

 

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Carreras, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Lucas Mensa, Bautista Delguy.

Previous Rugby World Cup 2019: Georgia 10-45 Fiji
Read
Rugby World Cup 2019: Georgia 10-45 Fiji
Next Rugby World Cup 2019: Poirot to lead much-changed
Read
Rugby World Cup 2019: Poirot to lead much-changed France against Tonga

Latest Stories