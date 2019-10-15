Rugby World Cup 2019: Dublin defeat no concern for All Blacks - Foster

Ian Foster played down the relevance of New Zealand's defeat to Ireland last year ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, vowing: "We don’t get too stuck in the past."

Ireland claimed their first victory over the All Blacks in Chicago three years ago and then defeated the world champions 16-9 in Dublin last November.

The two sides will do battle again in a mouth-watering last-eight contest at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

Attack coach Foster says New Zealand are looking forward to the challenge rather than thinking about where they fell short against Joe Schmidt's side 11 months ago.

Asked about that contest at the Aviva Stadium, Foster quipped: "I can’t remember it."

He added: "No, that's not true. We just got beat by a good Irish team. That was a different time, different place, is it relevant? Perhaps, they would have learned some stuff, we learned some stuff.

"We actually don't get too stuck in the past, it's more about the challenge that’s in front of us.

"This is a World Cup knockout game and it’s actually about what happens this week, not what happened in the last two years. We know everyone comes for us every time we play."

Prop Joe Moody says New Zealand owe Ireland but need no extra motivation to reach the semi-finals as they eye an unprecedented third successive World Cup triumph.

"I suppose a little bit in the back of your mind, it just reminds you, I guess, that we sort of owe them one." Moody said.

"At the same time, it's not something we dwell on, or focus on. It's just that they have got a couple on us in recent history.

"It wouldn't matter who you are playing this week, it is just that we have to win."