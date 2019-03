Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks an upbeat Manchester United can channel the belief gained from their rollercoaster win over Southampton into another famous Champions League fightback.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a spectacular Andreas Pereira strike overturned a first-half deficit and helped United see off the plucky Saints for a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Old Trafford.

The comeback sent confidence soaring ahead of this week's make-or-break Champions League last-16 trip to face Paris Saint-Germain, who take a commanding 2-0 advantage into the second leg.

United will need every bit of their impressive form to erase that scoreline at Parc des Princes but interim boss Solskjaer was encouraged by what he saw after Saturday's victory.

"The dressing room was bouncing. They were looking forward to Wednesday," Solskjaer said.

"We know it is going to be a tough game, but who knows? It has happened before. This club has had so many great comebacks.

"The Champions League has given a few, Barcelona against PSG [in 2017]. We are comfortable away from home, we have eight straight wins."

United will be without Paul Pogba in Paris after the talismanic midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences in last month's first-leg loss.

The 25-year-old has been integral to the club's climb to fourth in the Premier League, although he fluffed the chance to get on the scoresheet against Southampton when Angus Gunn saved his stoppage-time penalty.

Solskjaer insists Pogba, who needed a rebound to convert against Everton in October, remains his preferred option from 12 yards.

"I just said to him, 'Get ready for the next one because you are going to take that one as well'," the Red Devils boss said.

"I have missed penalties. He is a confident boy. Today was one of the ones he blasted. Normally, he places them. He will be okay."