Lukaku hails character as Solskjaer's United bounce back again

Romelu Lukaku felt Manchester United's strong mentality was to the fore as he starred in a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Belgium striker Lukaku scored twice at Selhurst Park for an injury-hit United, who returned to winning ways following Sunday's goalless draw against title-chasing Liverpool.

Such responses have become an early hallmark of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford.

After dropping points for the first time in a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, United won 1-0 at Leicester City, while Solskjaer's maiden defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was followed by Chelsea being dumped out of the FA Cup

"A lot of people were putting us under pressure after the draw at home, which was a bit sad for us," Lukaku told MUTV.

"But we reacted really well. We won in a professional manner. I think in the second half we were good. I'm really happy with the win."

Lukaku felt his two sharp finishes – one with either foot – were grounded in childhood practice.

"Luke [Shaw] was involved [in the first goal] and I noticed there was a bit of space on my right-hand side. So just a touch and then, 'bang'," he said, after United stayed within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with 10 games of the Premier League season remaining.

"I've worked a lot, left and right, since I was little. So, when it comes into the box, left or right, I don't hesitate.

"I'm really happy with the win and the goals as well."