Kompany 'relaxed' amid contract uncertainty

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany insists he remains "relaxed" despite some uncertainty over his future.

Kompany, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and is dealing with yet another injury setback at City.

The centre-back has been at City since 2008 and said he had no concerns over his contract as Pep Guardiola's men remain in contention for four more trophies this season.

"I am in a privileged position, I have such a good relationship with the club. We're in this as partners," Kompany said, via Sky Sports.

"Nobody is making any hasty decisions. We have fixtures and fixtures and fixtures coming up – four trophies still to play for – and a contract that still exists.

"That is the key thing. There is no need to look too far beyond. Everybody is relaxed."

City can return to the top of the Premier League with a win over Everton on Wednesday.