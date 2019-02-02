Herrera: Solskjaer clicking with United players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ability to click and get the best out of Manchester United's squad is behind the club's resurgence, according to midfielder Ander Herrera.

Solskjaer has led a revival since replacing Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, with United yet to lose a match having won eight games and drawn once following the Norwegian's arrival in December.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are thriving under Solskjaer, in contrast to when Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford.

And Herrera put tactics aside as he heaped praise on Solskjaer ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

"Ole had that click with some players that they are performing at their best," Herrera told ESPN FC. "He is getting the best from Rashford, he is getting the best from Paul, he is getting the best from Anthony, from Jesse. That's not easy.

"When you are a manager, we sometimes speak too much about tactics. But the most difficult thing for a manager is to get the best from his best players and this manager is doing it. We have all seen it."

Herrera has also seen an upturn in form following Solskjaer's appointment – the Spaniard one of United's most consistent performers.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, added: "I have been told a lot of times 'you should wear the armband in the future' but I don't need it.

"I don't go crazy with that. I think the best thing a team can have is different leaders. We need it from all the players.

"Of course I am very thankful to the fans that feel I can be the captain or the leader of the club but I honestly don't think that we should have only one. I feel I could be a leader in some moments but I don't think I am the only leader at the club."