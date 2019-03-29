Brewster makes goalscoring Liverpool return after lengthy layoff

Rhian Brewster marked his return to action after 14 months on the sidelines with two goals for Liverpool Under-23s on Friday.

The 18-year-old had not played any football since suffering a serious ankle injury in January 2018.

He was given 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against American college side Northwestern University and made an immediate impact.

He scored a stunning first after just six minutes, whipping into the top corner from outside the penalty area, before adding a second from close range soon after.

Brewster has progressed through Liverpool's academy ranks and came to prominence in 2017 when he starred in England's triumphant Under-17 World Cup campaign in India, finishing as top scorer at the tournament with eight goals.