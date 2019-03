Paris Saint-Germain set a new Ligue 1 record for points after 26 games following their 2-1 victory over Caen on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe's double sealed a come-from-behind win that put league leaders PSG on 71 points – the highest tally at this stage in French top-flight history.

Thomas Tuchel's side need 26 points from their final 12 matches to surpass the record total for a single season of 96, which was set by the club in 2015-16.

PSG have failed to win just three Ligue 1 matches this season and look set to claim the title for a sixth time in seven seasons.