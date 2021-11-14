Lloris plans Spurs talks but leaves door open for Ligue 1 return

Hugo Lloris is planning talks with Tottenham as he attempts to map out his future beyond next June – with a return to Ligue 1 not ruled out.

Lloris' Spurs contract expires on June 30 and it remains unclear whether the 34-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, will extend his stay beyond a decade.

Should the goalkeeper choose to leave north London as a free agent, he could return to France, where he previously played for Nice and Lyon.

For now, Lloris is hoping to mark his time at Spurs with a trophy, with new head coach Antonio Conte seen as a catalyst as the club bid to end their 13-year silverware drought.

"I do not close any doors," Lloris said on Sunday, when asked about a potential return to French football.

"I give my priority to Spurs. We're still looking for a trophy. I want to help the club in its development. We have already experienced great things and great epics with our supporters as vice-champions in Europe and England. I want to continue calmly, always with this notion of pleasure.

"I try to take as much pleasure as possible on a daily basis. As long as I feel good, I want to make the most of it. I want to be honest with myself. I'm not necessarily worried. But the priority remains Spurs."

Quoted in L'Equipe, Lloris added: "We will have discussions in the coming weeks. We must already rectify the situation of the club and adapt to the demands of the new coach Antonio Conte and his staff. I've been there for a few years. It's still a pleasure."

Lloris and defending champions France secured their place at the 2022 World Cup with an 8-0 mauling of Kazakhstan on Saturday in which Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, and they will take on Finland in their final match on Tuesday.