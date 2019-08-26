Watford's Cucho Hernandez joins Mallorca on loan

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez has joined LaLiga side Mallorca on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Colombian spent the last two seasons on loan at fellow Spanish side Huesca, helping them win promotion to LaLiga in 2017-18 and then featuring 34 times as they were relegated back to the Segunda.

Hernandez joined Watford in July 2017 but has yet to feature for Javi Gracia's side.

He made his international debut in October 2018, scoring twice in just 18 minutes against Costa Rica.

Newly promoted Mallorca won their opening LaLiga game of the season 2-1 against Eibar but succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.