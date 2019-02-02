Stuani extends Girona contract after Barca links

Cristhian Stuani signed a new contract at Girona, having been linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Stuani emerged as a target for Spanish leaders Barca in January, however, a move did not materialise.

Now, veteran forward Stuani has signed a deal until June 2022, Girona announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Uruguay international has scored 12 goals in LaLiga this season – the best return from a player outside of Barca pair Lionel Messi (19) and Luis Suarez (15).

Girona – 14th in the standings – travel to Eibar on Sunday.