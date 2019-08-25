Griezmann opens Barcelona account against Betis

Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona since his €120million move from Atletico Madrid against Real Betis on Sunday.

The France international endured a difficult debut in a surprise 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao last week, but he opened his account for the club in the LaLiga clash with Betis at Camp Nou.

Griezmann – leading the line in the absence of injured duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – stretched superbly to meet Sergi Roberto's clipped pass and divert a volley through goalkeeper Dani Martin in the 41st minute.

The goal drew Barca level after they had surprisingly fallen behind to Nabil Fekir's 15th-minute strike.