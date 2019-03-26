De Ligt: We'll see where I end up

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt said he is focused on playing for the Dutch giants amid growing links with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

De Ligt is one of football's hottest properties, with all eyes on the 19-year-old defender after Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong signed for Barcelona.

LaLiga champions Barca have been linked with another raid on Ajax – this time for De Ligt, who has also attracted interest from Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

De Ligt, however, is not focused on transfer speculation as Ajax prepare for a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Juve next month.

"I play my game, focus on football and we'll see where I end up," De Ligt told Esporte Interativo.

"It is not something that worries me.

"I am currently playing for Ajax and the national team, so that is what I'm focussing on. I'm gaining experience and I like it."

De Ligt – who scored in Netherlands' last-gasp 3-2 Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Germany on Sunday – has netted two goals in 25 Eredivisie appearances this season.

The Dutch centre-back has managed four goals across 32 matches in all competitions for Ajax in 2018-19.