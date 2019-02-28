Casemiro: We can't talk about Ronaldo

Casemiro said there was no point discussing Cristiano Ronaldo again after Real Madrid's Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona.

A Luis Suarez brace and Raphael Varane own goal saw Barca claim a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, sealing a 4-1 aggregate success in the semi-finals.

Vinicius Junior, 18, had Madrid's best chances but was unable to convert, and they were punished in the second half.

Casemiro said there was no reason to discuss Juventus' Ronaldo once again, despite the former Madrid star's absence being felt by the European giants.

"We cannot talk about a player who is not here," he told reporters, via AS.

"A week ago we talked about [Karim] Benzema being the best nine, Vinicius, Lucas [Vazquez] … we cannot talk about Cristiano because he's not a Madrid player.

"We missed a goal, but the top players are doing everything very well, especially Karim, who is making his best season at Madrid."

Casemiro refused to blame Vinicius, who attempted five shots in the first half against Barca.

"Speaking only about him is unfair. He is daring, courageous and not afraid of anything," he said.

"His level is spectacular for his age."