beIN SPORTS' Exclusive Content: The E-Liga Show

beIN Asia Pacific, a division of beIN MEDIA GROUP, today announced a new six-part e-sports series, e-LIGA which will release on its flagship network, beIN SPORTS. Produced in partnership with EA Sports FIFA 20 and media production agency, I Want It Yesterday, this unique show format offers football fans a simulation of the final six rounds of the 2019/20 LaLiga season.

While fans wait for the resumption of LaLiga where they were left on tenterhooks with just two points separating ElClasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, the simulation of the matches in e-LIGA would play out a possibly thrilling conclusion. Presented by spirited football fanatic duo, Adamo de Nigris and Claudio Fabiano, fans can look forward to lively discussions and debates on the matches and results. In addition, they will chat with special guests such as Australia international and former Valencia star, Maty Ryan.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN ASIA PACIFIC, said: “With the suspension of live sports due to the global pandemic, we are seeing more fans turning to e-sports tournaments. While we have been offering these tournaments on beIN SPORTS, we decided to take it a step further with the commissioning of this new e-sports show format, e-LIGA. Necessity is the mother of all invention, and there is no better time to experiment with different types of content and continue to fuel fans’ passion for the beautiful game. We hope to see the birth of successful franchises from such initiatives and return stronger than ever when live sports resume.”

e-LIGA premieres this Friday evening, 8 May, in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. Aired weekly, each 30-minute episode will feature match of the round and highlights of all the simulated games. In the first episode, Matchday 33, third-placed Atletico Madrid will visit Barcelona’s Camp Nou in a face-off that could shape the complexion of the race home.