Alba doesn't know if Barca want to re-sign him

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba wants to stay at Camp Nou but is unsure if LaLiga's reigning champions will offer him a new contract.

Alba's future is up in the air with his Barca deal ending in 2020 and no renewal forthcoming at the moment.

The 29-year-old Spain international, who arrived from Valencia in 2012, has previously expressed his bemusement over a lack of progress regarding a contract extension.

Asked about the situation following Barca's 3-0 LaLiga victory against Eibar on Sunday, Alba said: "Everything is still the same for me, I have a year left on my contract and I don't know what the club thinks. I'm calm.

"They have to see if they want to renew me and when they do want to renew me if that is the case.

"I want to stay here as this is the club that I love and have always supported, but it depends on them.

"For me, I can only control my own performance which I think has been good, but I don't expect anything from anyone."