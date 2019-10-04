Solskjaer believes the tide will turn for Man United after dismal AZ draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his Manchester United side are on the right track despite another underwhelming result.

United drew 0-0 with AZ in the Europa League on Thursday, following on from a frustrating display in a dismal home draw with Arsenal on Monday.

Solskjaer was left fuming with the referee's failure to award Marcus Rashford a penalty in the second half, while a late injury to substitute Jesse Lingard further compounded the visitors' frustrations.

However, Solskjaer remained upbeat, stating his belief that United can consider the draw a well-earned point rather than two dropped, adding better results, and big moments, will follow if United maintain their current level of performance.

"Very happy with the boys," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"We came away with a good performance, it should have been three points of course because it's a nailed-on penalty. You can't even discuss it.

"[AZ] are a team who have beaten Feyenoord 3-0 away from home. This is a good performance and a good point against a good opponent on a bad surface.

"I couldn’t believe what I saw [with not getting a penalty], same as Arsenal with the handball.

"It's frustrating getting these little things. The boys deserve so much more. It's going to turn at one point and we'll get the decisions and then they'll get the results we deserve.

"If you get your draws away from home and win the home games, you'll be fine."

Solskjaer also confirmed Lingard, who was taken off in the first minute of stoppage time after pulling up with a hamstring injury, will miss Sunday's trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League, furthering United's injury woes, with Paul Pogba ruled out and Anthony Martial also doubtful.

"He tweaked his hamstring, so he didn't feel like he could risk it. But hopefully it's not too bad," Solskjaer added.

"Probably not Newcastle, but [he should] be ready for Liverpool [on October 20]."