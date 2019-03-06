Alex Telles scored a match-winning penalty with three minutes of extra-time remaining as Porto beat Roma 3-1 to clinch a 4-3 aggregate victory and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Roma took a 2-1 lead into the second leg after an uninspiring victory at Stadio Olimpico but Porto levelled the tie when Tiquinho Soares scored from close range to put the hosts ahead on the night.

Daniele De Rossi struck from the penalty spot but Moussa Marega made it 2-1 early in the second half before the game petered out and went into extra-time.

A penalty shoot-out looked imminent until Alessandro Florenzi's shirt pull on Fernando prompted a VAR consultation and, after referee Cuneyt Cakir pointed to the spot, Telles stepped up to send Estadio do Dragao into raptures as Porto reached the last eight for the first time in four years.

The result puts Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco's future in doubt, with the club outside the top four in Serie A and no longer in contention for any European or cup titles, having suffered a derby defeat to Lazio last time out.

Porto, meanwhile, are the first Portuguese club to defeat Italian opposition in the Champions League since 2005 and Sergio Conceicao's men can continue to dream of European glory while pushing for the Primeira Liga title.