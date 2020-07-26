Lampard challenges Chelsea after Blues seal Champions League place

Frank Lampard has challenged his Chelsea side to step up next season after the Blues qualified for the Champions League on Sunday.

In their final Premier League fixture of the campaign, Chelsea defeated Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to quickfire goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

The victory meant Chelsea finished in fourth place, with Manchester United clinching third thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

But Lampard is not resting on his achievements so far, with Chelsea facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final next week ahead of returning to Champions League action against Bayern Munich in August, prior to the new Premier League season in September.

"I am very pleased and I don't want to sing my own praises," Lampard told a news conference when asked what it meant for Chelsea to secure a top-four finish.

"I have said a lot before and there were unknowns. You have seen so many breakthrough seasons from players, so it's a team effort of staff and players.

"I am proud, but we want to challenge for titles in the future. We have been inconsistent at times.

"Myself and the staff want to improve every time, the challenge now is to see what more we can do next season.

"I have learnt a million things [this season] but I just want success for this club. It feels like we have an element of achievement, but we have a big game next week."

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner watched on from the stands at Stamford Bridge, and Lampard believes the Germany international will have been impressed by what he saw.

"I hope he'd see a team who played with a lot of spirit," Lampard said.

"With a moment like Mason Mount had and we have things we want to improve on, but there's talent in the squad. Hopefully it was a nice first viewing for him."

While Werner and Hakim Ziyech have already been brought in, one player leaving Chelsea is Pedro, who came on as a late substitute for what Lampard confirmed will be his final appearance for the club.

"Pedro has played his last game for the club, but what he has done for this club has been very special, he has been serenaded in the dressing room," Lampard added.