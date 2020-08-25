Hitzfeld: Thiago departure would be a big loss for Bayern

Thiago Alcantara's possible departure would be a big loss to treble winners Bayern Munich, according to Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Spain international Thiago helped Bayern lift the Champions League on Sunday with another virtuoso midfield display in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

It was the latest title to add to the 29-year-old's collection, which includes seven Bundesliga and four DFB-Pokal winners' medals, although it could be the final one he wins with the Bavarian club.

Thiago's contract expires in 2021 and the former Barcelona man has been heavily linked with Premier League champions Liverpool.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said last month that Thiago had informed the Bundesliga club of his wish to leave and ex-Bayern boss Hitzfeld feels his departure would be keenly felt.

"That is, of course, a loss for Bayern," he told Goal and SPOX.

"After not always being able to call upon his [full set of] skills at the beginning of the season, he has developed and improved a lot, like the entire team."

A host of Bayern players, including Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Alphonso Davies, all signed new contracts with Bayern earlier this year.

But, like Thiago, David Alaba has been more reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club beyond 2021, when his deal also runs out.

The versatile Austrian switched to centre-back during the campaign due to injuries and Hitzfeld has been impressed with his performances of late.

"Of course, he's one of the pillars of the team and has been playing outstandingly for months," he added.

"It was an excellent decision for Hansi Flick to move Alaba into central defence.

"Whether he stays or not is certainly also a financial question. On the other hand, I think he knows how much he appreciates Bayern."

Hitzfeld has also come out in support of Thomas Tuchel, the PSG boss whose future is reportedly under consideration following the loss to Bayern in their first ever Champions League final.

"I think it was very important for the owners from Qatar that he reached the final with PSG," Hitzfeld added.

"That is a great achievement and Thomas Tuchel has absolutely established himself in Paris, which is not that easy as a German in France.

"It's a difficult task to work with so many stars and to develop such a strong individualist like Neymar so that he thinks of the team first. Thomas Tuchel succeeded in doing this."