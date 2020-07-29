Havertz gets easy ride from Leverkusen team-mates over Chelsea talk

Kai Havertz can be sure the Bayer Leverkusen dressing room is a safe haven from talk of a big-money move to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Germany international has dazzled in the Bundesliga and could follow a similar path to that taken by Timo Werner, who left RB Leipzig at the end of the German football season to move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports have claimed there is firm interest from Chelsea but that Leverkusen are holding out for a fee of around £90million for their star youngster.

Havertz's team-mate Nadiem Amiri said the Leverkusen players are letting the winger go about his business without being pestered about more transfer talk.

"We don't want to talk about it at all. In the dressing room we are very relaxed," Amiri said. "Nobody would go there and speak to him and ask: 'What are you doing now?'

"The boy can handle that himself."

Speaking to SPORT1 in an Instagram interview, Amiri said there would always be "a few jokes" and stressed he hopes Havertz "makes the right decision" about his future.

"But we need Kai!" he added. "We must leave his head alone."