Chelsea defence at its worst in 29 years after record aggregate defeat in Europe

Chelsea have posted their worst defensive record for a season in 29 years following Saturday's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Frank Lampard's side lost 4-1 in Munich, Robert Lewandowski scoring twice along with goals from Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso to leave Tammy Abraham's effort scant consolation.

The Blues lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, leaving them with a 7-1 aggregate defeat – their heaviest in a two-legged European tie in their history.

Arsenal, who lost 10-2 over two legs to Bayern in 2016-17, are the only English team to have suffered a heavier aggregate defeat in the Champions League.

The result also means the Blues finish 2019-20 having conceded 79 goals in 55 games in all competitions, giving them an average of 1.44 per match, their worst ratio since they recorded 1.64 per game back in 1990-91.

Chelsea have lost all of their past five Champions League knockout ties and have exited at the last-16 stage four times in a row between 2014-15 and 2019-20.