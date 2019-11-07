Benzema: I'm no legend despite 50th Champions League goal for Madrid

Karim Benzema insisted he was "no legend" after reaching 50 Champions League goals for Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Benzema struck a brace in a 6-0 thrashing of Galatasaray as Rodrygo Goes stole the show with a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Often criticised, Benzema is behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) and Raul (66) for most Champions League goals for Madrid.

The Frenchman overtook Alfredo Di Stefano (49) but played down any talk he was a Madrid legend.

"We scored goals, played well and did not concede. It was a real party with the fans," Benzema said, via the club's website.

"I am no legend. When I signed for the club I never thought I'd get to this point and I am so happy.

"I try to help the team and be at my best, I want to continue to help. I feel very confident, if I can help my team-mates by talking to them out there, then I will, that is down to my experience in this club."

Rodrygo was the star with his hat-trick, while Sergio Ramos also netted a penalty in Madrid's resounding victory.

Benzema talked up Rodrygo and Eden Hazard, backing the latter to improve after his move from Chelsea in the close season.

"Rodrygo looked very good to me, he's not afraid. He plays the ball and I love it when I see a young man playing like that," he said.

"As for Hazard, he's a great player and our connection is very good. Little by little you'll see what a great player he is."