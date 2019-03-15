Napoli suffer Insigne blow ahead of Arsenal Europa League tie

Napoli expect to be without Lorenzo Insigne and Vlad Chiriches for the next three weeks due to respective thigh and hamstring injuries.

Forward Insigne - an unused substitute in Thursday's 3-1 Europa League loss to Salzburg - was diagnosed with a strain in his right thigh after undergoing medical tests.

The Italy international is set to miss Serie A fixtures against Udinese, Roma and Empoli, as well as the Azzurri's Euro 2020 qualifiers with Finland and Liechtenstein at the end of March.

Napoli head to Genoa in league action on April 7 before travelling to Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Arsenal four days later.

Chiriches is scheduled to be out for the same length of time as his team-mate after pulling his left hamstring - the defender was substituted in the 78th minute of his side's European defeat in Austria.

Meanwhile, midfielder Amadou Diawara has been diagnosed with a navicular fracture in his right foot and will be assessed again in three weeks.