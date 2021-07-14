Juventus Serie A fixtures in full: Bianconeri begin life under Allegri away at Udinese

Juventus will launch their 2021-22 season and quest to regain the Serie A title away at Udinese on August 22.

The Bianconeri’s run of nine straight Scudetti ended last term as they surrendered the crown to Inter and were forced to settle for a fourth-place finish.

That culminated in the dismissal of Andrea Pirlo, who was replaced at the helm by the returning Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri, who guided Juve to five successive titles between 2015 and 2019, begins his second reign in charge with a trip to the Dacia Arena to face Udinese, before welcoming Empoli to the Allianz Stadium the following week.

Juventus host Allegri’s former employers Milan on September 19, with the return fixture against the Rossoneri in January.

Before that, they travel to the San Siro to face reigning champions Inter on October 24, before welcoming the Nerazzurri at the start of April for what could be a crucial clash in the title run-in.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri head to Torino for the season's first instalment of the Derby della Mole on October 3, with the second coming on February 20.

Allegri’s men face a potentially tricky climax to the campaign, hosting Lazio on May 15 before concluding away at Fiorentina the following week.