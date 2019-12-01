Ancelotti denies Napoli players have turned against him amid winless streak

Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti denied his squad have turned against him after the club's winless streak extended to eight matches.

Sunday's shock 2-1 Serie A loss at home to Bologna left Napoli without a victory in all competitions since October 23.

The pressure is mounting on Ancelotti as Napoli – runners-up last term – languish seventh in Serie A, 17 points behind leaders Inter and eight adrift of the Champions League places.

Napoli's woes come amid internal problems, with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis looking to impose fines on players who deserted a recent training retreat.

Speaking after Bologna attacker Nicola Sansone's 80th-minute goal condemned Napoli to defeat, Ancelotti – who has been linked to Arsenal – told reporters: "The team is against the coach, they say. But it isn't so.

"I have an excellent relationship with the squad. No one has ever failed to respect me. I don't see any friction between the players and us.

"We exchange ideas every day, the situation must be resolved quickly, because we are failing badly."

Napoli, who claimed a 1-1 draw against Champions League holders Liverpool on Wednesday, have lost two and drawn six of their past eight games.

"It's not a problem of tactics, more of an attitude problem," Ancelotti said. "Three days ago we showed great solidity against Liverpool, and we played with three midfielders.

"We have conceded many goals, it's true, we need solidity, but it is the mental aspect that must be improved by taking even a smidgen of responsibility.

"The fans are disappointed and I can only agree with them. I must be more lucid in order to resolve this situation."