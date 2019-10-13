Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan 28-21 Scotland

Japan left Scotland standing with an electrifying performance in Yokohama that carried them through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Playing 21st century rugby against a side that looked bereft of invention until the jig was up, Japan roared to a 28-21 victory and set up a showdown with South Africa next Sunday in Tokyo.

South Africa, then. Even if it had not been for the Miracle of Brighton four years ago, the Springboks would have good reason to be fearful of these Brave Blossoms.

But Japan's stunning victory over the Boks in their last World Cup meeting will colour the build-up to that game, and based on this showing the Rugby Championship winners could have their hands full.

Four wins out of four is Japan's record as hosts, with tries from Kotaro Matsushima, Keita Inagaki, Kenki Fukuoka propelling them to a 21-7 half-time lead, and another from Fukuoka early in the second half effectively sealing the deal.

Scotland had threatened legal action if this match did not go ahead, which was a concern after the deadly Typhoon Hagibis caused havoc in Japan.

But if there was relief in the Scottish camp that it would be played, when that announcement came earlier on Sunday, they only briefly looked capable of securing the handsome win they needed to pip their opponents to a place in the last eight.

Finn Russell darted in for a seventh-minute try, finding a gap as Japan's defence showed early fragility, and Greig Laidlaw booted the extras.

From then on, though, Scotland were largely camped in their own half, Japan sensational in attack. Matsushima sprinted in from the left wing after an offload from fellow wing Fukuoka for Japan's first try - his fifth of this World Cup - in the 18th minute.

William Tupou burst through a line of Scottish defence before feeding Inagaki to surge over from close range for the second try eight minutes later, and Japan were rewarded with a third on the stroke of half-time, Fukuoka collecting a perfect grubber from Timothy Lafaele.

Yu Tamura added conversions to each try. Had he not missed a pair of penalties, Scotland would have been out of the contest.

When Fukuoka wrested the ball from enemy hands and scorched through from midfield for Japan's fourth try in the 43rd minute, the home side had a bonus point in the bag and Scotland needed the mother of all fightbacks.

WP Nel burrowed over for a swift Scottish response, and Zander Fagerson powered through for a third Scottish try.

It is so often the hope that kills Scottish sport fans. At 28-21 in arrears, here was hope. But as the minutes ticked by, with Japan holding firm and the Scots increasingly desperate, needing a slew of scores, so the points dried up.

Scotland face a long trip home. Japan's journey at their home World Cup continues.

Wing wonders look match for anyone

Matsushima and Fukuoka were irrepressible for Japan, with their pace, opportunism and inventive raiding on the wings at times embarrassing Scotland. South Africa will need to be on their toes next weekend, and will surely handle the Japan dangermen better than the Scots managed.

Tier two? Not for long

How Japan build on this World Cup will be intriguing. Until the 2015 tournament they had just one victory from seven World Cup appearances, but now they are making winning a habit. They look a side worthy of being reclassified as a tier-one outfit, and days such as this will only strengthen the rugby culture in the nation.

What's next?

Japan will face South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, meaning Ireland must face the All Blacks next Saturday. Scotland return home to lick their wounds.