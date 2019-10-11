Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia 27-8 Georgia

Marika Koroibete scored a magnificent solo try as Australia beat battling Georgia 27-8 on a miserable Friday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in their final Pool D match.

Another much-changed Wallabies side - already assured of a quarter-final spot - lacked fluency in the wind and driving rain but sealed a bonus-point victory that put them top above Wales.

Nic White claimed the only try of the first half and Koroibete helped himself to a brilliant individual score in the second before Jack Dempsey and Will Genia dotted down late on, while the other Australia points came from the boot of Matt Toomua.

Alexander Todua's try 10 minutes from time gave Georgia hope, but they were unable to pull off a first win over tier one opposition under Milton Haig in the coach's final game in charge.

Kurtley Beale was replaced by Dane Haylett-Petty only 13 minutes in after taking a blow to the head in a tackle and Georgia defended magnificently as Australia went through the phases scenting an opening try.

White found a way through when he dropped a shoulder and touched down from the base of a ruck after 23 minutes, with Toomua adding the extras, but Soso Matiashvili got Georgia on the board from the tee.

The Wallabies lost number eight Isi Naisarani to the sin bin for catching Giorgi Nemsadze with a swinging arm before Toomua's penalty gave them a 10-3 lead at the break.

There was a lengthy delay while Georgia scrum-half Gela Aprasidze was treated before being carted off with what appeared to be a neck injury after a scrappy start to the second half.

Koroibete produced the moment of magic that the game had been lacking, going solo with nimble footwork after picking a loose ball to race away for a stunning effort on the hour mark.

Georgia had a try out of the blue when Todua sped away after a break from Jaba Bregvadze, but Matiashvili pulled the conversion attempt wide and Dempsey claimed his first Test try when the underdogs failed to stop a driving maul following a line-out.

Genia added further gloss when he burst from midfield to take a pass from Taniela Tupou and cross for a fourth try, Toomua failing to convert for a second time with the rain still lashing down.